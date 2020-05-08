Health professionals discuss ways to reduce anxiety

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -May is Mental Health Awareness Month and many people are experiencing stress and anxiety amid the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Health Professionals said there are things you can do to help reduce that anxiety, starting with seeking help.
Clinical Director, Glen Ryswyk said the coronavirus has become quite overwhelming for a lot of people.
“The isolation is really difficult on anxieties when we’re not in our regular routine we have just normal anxiety and then you add to that. The fear people carry around during this time as well as the lack of ability to process that," said Ryswyk.
Glen said there are ways to help reduce anxieties such as exercising, talking to someone, and reducing things that may scare you.
“Other things that people can do particularly at Christian Family Counseling that people are finding helpful is worship. It’s really almost impossible to worship and worry at the same time," said Ryswyk.
Clinical Executive Director, Ric Jerez said practicing certain techniques on a daily basis to reduce anxiety is very important.
“Deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, mental imaging of a place you find soothing and relaxing, things of that nature," said Jerez.
Ric said if someone is experiencing anxiety or think that they are, they should seek professional help.
“Go see your primary care provider first. That primary care will give you direction and referrals on where to go and who to seek treatment from in order for you to deal with your anxiety or depression, things like that.”
Open Arms Behavioral Health and Christian Family Counseling are available if someone is battling with mental health and looking for help.
