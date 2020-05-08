A Lawton woman, who was raped inside her own home, shares her story

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Robin Harboldt said it happened over the weekend. She was doing some yard work when she was approached by an unknown man.
Early Sunday morning, Robin Harboldt said she was doing some yard work while her husband and kids were sleeping. She said she opened her garage door to make it easier to get in and out of her home.
“I’d come inside to get some water and when I went back outside into the garage there was a man in my garage. I thought it was just a kid wanting to mow our grass or asking for a couple of bucks because that’s not unnecessarily uncommon," said Harboldt.
Harboldt said she asked the man if he needed help, and that’s when he put a knife to her throat. She said he closed the garage door and covered her mouth with his other hand. He said he would kill her and the children if she made any noise.
“He did what he did, then he came inside of my home. Luckily my phone was on the couch inside the garage, I called 911, I told them what was going on they could barely hear me because I was so scared he was going to hear me talking to dispatch. I opened my garage door so that the LPD could see that my garage door was open because I know that dispatch understood what was happening happened in my garage," said Harboldt.
Harboldt hide in the back of the garage waiting for law enforcement to arrive. She said she’d never seen the guy before but he knew her name and knew she had kids.
“I think that’s one of the things that haunts me because I think what if he say me at Wal-mart or has been stalking my family or what if he works with me and I just don’t know it. I haven’t gone to work since," said Harboldt.
She describes the man as a young white male, slim, with shaggy hair and a clean shaven face.
“A million things go through your mind when something like that happens you think you’re going to fight, you think you’re going to scream. You watch so many shows that you know what you’re going to do if you get put in that situation and I did none of those things I promised myself any of those things I was going to do," said Harboldt.
