Roadback Remains Open

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Covid19 has affected many aspects of people’s lives. Addiction is just one of them.
Looking at substance abuse and narrowing it down to opioid addiction- over two million people in America are living with this, and about one hundred and thirty people die each day by overdose. That's why Roadback, a local rehabilitation facility, remains open.
“Substance abuse is out there and is out there every day,” said the Executive Director of Roadback, Bernadette Childress.
This is one area in life that cannot be put on hold or asked to stop.
The Substance Abuse Counselor Scott Hammonds says, "It was kind of confusing because everything was so new."
But Roadback wants to serve while staying safe. They are following all of the guidelines given by the Oklahoma Department of Mental health and Substance Abuse Services.
As for now, "They want us to keep going and bringing them in helping them and get them through treatment," says Hammonds.
Officials say their help is also affordable.
Childress says, "It is a $3 copay, and after 45 days of treatment comes to $144."
As they find ways to help people who cannot afford this, they are also finding ways to keep going.
"Keep cleaning; keep using any kind of means to accept them because we cannot stop," said Childress.
And the reason they can keep going- is for the success stories-
Childress told the story saying at the end, "and now he has a job, and he just is striving in the community right now!"
Roadback is thankful for the community that helps them with donations. They were short on masks got some masks. They are going to remain open because of the neighbors surrounding them.
If you or a loved one needs help, call Roadback (580)357-8114.
