STATE UPDATE: Two new deaths in SWOK, Caddo Co. sees 8 case increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there have been 94 new cases and six new deaths reported across the state.
Two of those deaths were reported in Southwest Oklahoma, one in Cotton County and the other in Caddo County.
Southwest Oklahoma saw 13 new cases reported Friday morning.
Caddo County has 8 new cases, Comanche County shows one new case, Tillman County reported three new cases, and Jefferson County has one new case.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
