Comanche County Sheriff’s Office warns against new scam

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public about scammers claiming to be members of the sheriff’s department.
Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the scammers are calling residents saying there is a warrant for their arrest because they missed jury duty, and to prevent being arrested, they have to send them a money order.
Sheriff Stradley said they received numerous phone calls on Saturday from concerned citizens about the scam.
Sheriff Stradley said the department would never conduct business in this manner. This is just a scam, and please, do not send out your money.
