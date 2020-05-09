LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Throughout the rest of this evening we’ll see light southeast winds at 5 to 10mph. Mostly sunny skies will transition to mostly sunny skies as the sunsets tonight at 8:25PM. By 7PM we’re in the upper 60s, upper 50s by 10PM. By tomorrow morning, lows will fall into the upper 40s. During this time, we’ll also see an increase in clouds too.
As those clouds build overnight, they’ll stick with us throughout the day on Sunday. Right now Mother’s Day is trending to be dry with temperatures in the mid 70s. While most will remain dry, as a cold front passes during the day and dips south, a few isolated light rain showers are possible especially for those in western and central Oklahoma.
Next week is looking to pretty wet. Rain chances are in the forecast Monday through Thursday and potentially Friday! The better chances for severe weather at this moment is looking to be Wednesday. Storms may develop along a dryline during the afternoon & evening. All severe weather modes are possible.
Despite the chances for rain and the increased cloud cover, temperatures are going to be more seasonable back into the mid 80s for Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. We may have to add low end rain chances in for Friday evening within the next few days.
Have a great evening!
And to all the Mom’s out there.. Happy Mother’s Day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
