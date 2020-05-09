LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
To kick off this Saturday morning, it for sure has been a chilly one! We’re already seeing morning lows dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures will rebound by the afternoon, very similar to yesterday but less windy! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. Winds this afternoon will only be out of the east then south at 10 to 15mph.
We’ll see a few more clouds build by tomorrow afternoon. Right now Mother’s Day is trending to be dry with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s. While most will remain dry, as a cold front passes during the day and dips south, a few isolated light rain showers are possible especially for those in western and central Oklahoma.
Next week is looking to pretty wet. Rain chances are in the forecast Monday through Thursday and potentially Friday! The better chances for severe weather at this moment is looking to be Wednesday. Storms may develop along a dryline during the afternoon & evening. All severe weather modes are possible.
Despite the chances for rain and the increased cloud cover, temperatures are going to be more seasonable back into the mid 80s for Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. We may have to add low end rain chances in for Friday evening within the next few days.
Have a great day & a better weekend!
And to all the Mom’s out there.. Happy Mother’s Day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
