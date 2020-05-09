Lawton locals react to possible once a week trash pick up

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has reported more than 4,000 delinquent utility payments, resulting in a revenue loss of more than 300,000 with that expected to rise.
To still provide the essential services in town, one idea floating around is limiting trash pick up to once a week.
"You already pay for two time delivery, it's not fair, it's not right," said Lawton resident Jeanette Urbanowicz.
Urbanowicz said it will be a challenge to adapt, as they already struggle to not overfill the one can now.
"Reduce it to one, I will rent a second can and I will be fine, but my family of six in my house, I can't do just one a week with one can, and when it's too full they skip me," said Urbanowicz.
Providing a second can, and the cost of that to either the city, or the resident is still being figured out.
"I can tell you that if we do this, we have to have carts available for the public who wants one, and that will have a cost component," said Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
Another Lawton local said she understands the city needing to make up revenue somewhere, and with a small family, her only issue is holiday pick up, as she regularly misses out because of that.
“I live on the west side. We miss out on every Monday pick up because of Holidays, and that’s frustrating. And the one year, that Thanksgiving, Christmas and NYE fell on a Thursday, that was tough,” said Lawton resident Susan Thompson
During their virtual meeting, council was able to address that portion of that plan.
“If a holiday is on a Monday, your trash would be picked up on Tuesday, Tues. to Wednesday then Thursday and Friday would be normal,” said Cleghorn.
This proposal is still being worked through by council members and the Solid Waste Committee.
We were told a final plan for this could be presented to council as early as next week - with a more detailed plan on cost, impact to Lawton residents.
If this does happen, it wouldn’t go into effect until October at least.
