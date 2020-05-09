3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

A visitor pushes a stroller while wearing a protective mask at Domino Park, Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Some parks will see stepped-up policing to stem the spread of the coronavirus, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. He also announced that 2,500 members of a "test and trace corps" will be in place by early June to combat the virus. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)