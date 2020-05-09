STATE UPDATE: SWOK reports 15 new cases, mobile testing for anyone happening Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Oklahoma authorities say 66 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths were reported on Saturday morning.
None of the new deaths were reported in Southwest Oklahoma but 15 new cases have been confirmed in our area.
Comanche County added eight cases. Caddo and Grady counties showed three new confirmed patients and Kiowa County added one.
Stephens County and Cotton County are the only counties where there shows to be no active cases of the virus.
The OSDH published its third expanded weekly epidemiology and surveillance report on COVID-19, highlighting the continued downward trend in the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in relation to overall testing being conducted in Oklahoma. A copy of this week’s Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report can be found here.
OSDH is also partnering with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to bring Caring Vans to the state’s under-served areas for COVID-19 testing.
Caring Vans will be at select locations on Saturday. COVID-19 testing is open to everyone; individuals do not need to exhibit symptoms to be tested. More information on the testing site locations can be found here.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
