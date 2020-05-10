Elgin performing arts center construction still on track despite COVID-19

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - The coronavirus has caused many projects to be cancelled or delayed, but one that is still on track for completion this year is the new performing arts center in Elgin.
7News first reported about the project happening at Elgin High School earlier this year, previewing what the outside of the building looked like.
It will sit just over 1,000 people and have state of the art lighting and sound equipment.
Superintendent Nate Meraz said construction crews are taking safety precautions amid the pandemic and are still on track for a completion date of this year.
“December 31st is what we’re targeting," said Meraz. “It looks like we’re on pace for that, so we’re going to keep our fingers crossed. The building is dried in, and so weather shouldn’t affect too much. There’s a few concrete things to pour outside.”
Meraz said they are looking to get a drama program going so they can use the new facility, also.
This project was made possible through a 2017 school bond.
“We’re a growing community, very supportive of our school system," said Meraz. "They really get behind the kids, and these great families make this a great school system. They’re excited. We’re excited. We’re looking forward to it.”
Meraz said there is only a couple smaller projects left to complete, such as re-doing the drop off lanes and adding secure vestibules when entering the schools.
