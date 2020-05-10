LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Happy Mother's Day!
Temperatures today are going to top out in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies with light winds out of the east to southeast at 5-15mph.
Tomorrow our rain chances increase and will remain in the forecast through the rest of the week. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in out of the west during the mid to late evening. A couple of those storms could be on the strong to severe side in the Texas panhandle. Those will stick around all the way into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday afternoon a few isolated showers are possible with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
Wednesday afternoon lots of heat will move into Texoma along with storm energy and moisture. This will provoke a higher probability of strong to severe storms. With the potential for some significant severe weather capable of all severe hazards. The severe threat will persist into early Thursday morning.
Thursday afternoon a few isolated showers and storms will again be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. More showers and strong to severe storms will be possible. The level of severe weather remains unknown at this time.
Saturday and Sunday high temperatures drop back into the lower 80s. Rain and storm chances remain in the forecast both days as well.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
