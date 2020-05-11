Fire crews respond to apartment fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Firefighters put out a fire at a Lawton apartment Monday evening.
It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Crosby Park apartments at Northwest 55th and Cache Road.
Smoke was coming an apartment when firefighters got there.
It turned out to be from a grease fire in the kitchen.
Nobody was hurt, and the American Red Cross was called to help the people who live there.
LFD issued a reminder for everyone to check smoke detectors in their home to make sure they are working.
