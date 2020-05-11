Fire crews respond to apartment fire

May 11, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 10:27 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Firefighters put out a fire at a Lawton apartment Monday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Crosby Park apartments at Northwest 55th and Cache Road.

Smoke was coming an apartment when firefighters got there.

It turned out to be from a grease fire in the kitchen.

Nobody was hurt, and the American Red Cross was called to help the people who live there.

LFD issued a reminder for everyone to check smoke detectors in their home to make sure they are working.

