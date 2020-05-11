LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Rain showers and thunderstorms are moving into western Texoma. Those will stick with us through most of the evening and into the overnight hours. Some of the storms in our far western Texoma counties could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and gusty winds. Storms will weaken during the overnight, but still persist throughout most of the viewing area.
Tomorrow morning more rain and a few thunderstorms will impact eastern Texoma. Those will begin to dissipate around lunchtime. A few isolated storms could spark tomorrow afternoon and evening along the Red River in west central Texoma. There is a level 1 marginal risk that a few of those storms could be strong to severe as well. The main threats will be quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph.
Wednesday morning we will clear out and remain dry through most of the afternoon. A dryline will form in the Texas panhandle and slide east. As those storms move into Texoma there will be upscale growth. Storms will be capable of producing very large hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two. We have deemed Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.
Thursday and Friday isolated rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Strong to severe storms could be possible.
This weekend rain showers and thunderstorms will be on the downward trend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.