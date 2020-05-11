LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Monday Texoma! We’re cloudy and dry for the most part this morning but today kicks off the start of an active weather week! The exception applies to Caddo & Grady counties who are feeling a few light rain showers this morning. Otherwise we’ll continue to see dry and mostly cloudy conditions through the rest of the morning & into the early afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in out of the west during the mid to late evening. A couple of those storms could be on the strong to severe side in the Texas panhandle. Those will stick around all the way into tomorrow morning. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s north to the low 80s south. Rain fall amounts will be between a quarter and half of an inch.
By tomorrow afternoon, a few isolated showers are possible. An additional quarter to half of an inch of rain possible with any lingering showers. Tomorrow will also remain in the low 70s.
As Wednesday rolls around, we’re see an increase in our storm energy, moisture & heat. These ingredients will help provoke a greater chance to see a strong to severe storms in our region. All modes of severe weather are possible and that threat continues into early Thursday morning. By the afternoon on Thursday, a few isolated showers and storms linger but the threat remains low. Highs will reach the low 90s.
Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. More showers and strong to severe storms will be possible. The level of severe weather remains unknown at this time. For the weekend, high temperatures drop back into the lower 80s. Rain and storm chances remain in the forecast both days as well.
Have a great day & a better week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.