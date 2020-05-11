Happy Monday Texoma! We’re cloudy and dry for the most part this morning but today kicks off the start of an active weather week! The exception applies to Caddo & Grady counties who are feeling a few light rain showers this morning. Otherwise we’ll continue to see dry and mostly cloudy conditions through the rest of the morning & into the early afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms will move in out of the west during the mid to late evening. A couple of those storms could be on the strong to severe side in the Texas panhandle. Those will stick around all the way into tomorrow morning. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s north to the low 80s south. Rain fall amounts will be between a quarter and half of an inch.