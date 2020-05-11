Lawton bars, other similar businesses to reopen May 15

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Bars and other similar businesses will be able to open their doors to the public for the first time in months, this Friday. The reopenings are possible through Phase II of Oklahoma’s Open Up and Recover Safely, or OURS Plan.
Upon reopening, the businesses must adhere to guidelines from the City of Lawton, many of which are similar to those given to restaurants in Phase I. A few extras would include only allowing parties that live in the same home or who traveled to the bar together may be able to sit at the same table or booth. Another being limiting people in standing areas or dance floors to maintain six feet of social distancing.
May Pro Tem, Jay Burk, said law enforcement will be monitoring, but business owners should be as well.
“I don’t want there to be a bar that becomes a hotspot because they don’t follow the rules or they get a bunch of their patrons sick,” said Burk. “So my hope is that, a lot of it is self-policing. Yes, we can send out the police and the fire marshals and that sort of thing to go by and check on occupancy levels and things like that, but we don’t want to have to do that.”
“We’re ready to reopen, but like he said, it’s an iffy thing,” said Jamie Doyle, bar manager at Chele’s Club. “We don’t want any one to get sick, but at the same time, we’re ready to go back to work and make money.”
Chele’s Club has spent money on an interior remodel for patrons to enjoy once they reopen, but Doyle said their cash is starting to get tight.
“It’s kind of a good thing, but it’s kind of a bad thing that we stayed closed longer," said Doyle.
Now that they have been given the green light, Doyle said they will continue to prepare Chele’s Club so they will be ready come Friday night.
“It’s going to be busy for me,” said Doyle. “I’ll probably be here the whole day and night so I can make sure everybody goes by the rules and the girls stay busy and they won’t have to worry about it. So I’ll just kind of look over and make sure everything’s within the guidelines and stuff.”
