Lawton Community Theater welcomes Broadway actor for virtual class

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Community Theater has teamed up with Broadway veterans Jacquelyn and Peter Donovan to host a live Zoom Q&A.
Bryson Petersen with the Lawton Community Theater is excited to welcome this master class that anyone is welcomed to. It will help give career advice to those in the theater industry and ones looking to get into it.
“So Jacquelyn Piro Donovan and Peter Donovan are going to join us on a Zoom call and they are going to answer questions of the participants," said Petersen.
There is a 15$ fee to join in and get first hand knowledge and advice. All funds will go towards Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Funds, WHICH IS helping entertainment professionals with coronavirus related expenses.
“So when you sign up you’ll get promoted to send me an email with your questions and you can send as many questions as you want and then the day before I’ll compile all the questions. I’ll send them to the Donovans’ and they’ll get on the live answer the questions there," said Petersen.
Petersen said the Donovans’ have been around for a long time so they’ll be able to give you valuable answers and advice.
“Jacquelyn has tons of experience on the the stage, on Broadway, on t.v. and on stages all across the country and her husband Peter is the Master Technician of The Shubert Organzation so you kind of get the best of both worlds you get the performing side and the technical side," said Peterson.
Chance Harmon is the Managing Director at LCT. He said theaters throughout the country have had to cancel their seasons due to the outbreak so hosting this event is major and funds will help theaters in need.
“We know that our brothers and sisters in the arts are really struggling in New York City they really had a terrible time and we just want everybody to know that we’re all here for you, everyone in America, including LCT and we’re proud to host this," said Harmon
