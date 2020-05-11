Lawton man arrested with 26 marijuana plants in his car

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man accused of driving around with marijuana plants in his back seat is in custody. Police say they stopped Xavior Deleon, 25, because his car had no working tail lights.
They say he had 26 marijuana plants in his car, and a closer search revealed more marijuana in containers, along with items used in growing the plants. When asked, Deleon told police he did not have a medial marijuana card, and said he grew the plants at a friends house and was taking them to his home.
He was arrested and charged for cultivation, drug possession, and for driving with a broken taillight. He’s being held on a $5,000 bond.
