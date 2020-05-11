Lawton Police arrest man wanted for kidnapping in Altus

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police arrested a man they say was wanted out of Jackson County on kidnapping charges.
Police say Deshane Jefferson, 29, was in the passenger seat of a car they stopped last Thursday. They had received reports he was in the area from Altus police, and found he had warrants out for kidnapping and domestic abuse.
As they arrested Jefferson, officers say they found a small bag with ecstasy pills and another bag with meth inside.
He’s now facing several drug charges and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
