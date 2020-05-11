Man arrested following police chase

Police say 22-year-old Darren Yandell was driving through Lawton in a stolen car last week. Officers tried to pull him over, but when they turned on their lights they say he sped off... hitting speeds of 75 mils per hour in 25 mile per hour zones. At one point, they say Yandell hit a metal barrier and tore it from the ground. He reportedly jumped from the car as it was smoking and going around 40 miles an hour. The driverless car then slammed into a home.