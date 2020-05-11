SWOK high schools preparing for unique graduation ceremonies

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Usually this time of year, high school seniors are gearing up to walk across that stage, get their diploma and start the rest of their lives, but because of the pandemic, things are very different this year.
Schools across southwest Oklahoma are having to make tough decisions regarding graduation. In Cache, they’ve decided to hold an in-person graduation event at the football stadium, while in Duncan the event will take place online.
“We’ll have all of our seniors sitting up in our home side bleachers. They’ll be spaced six feet apart, every other row so we’re practicing social distancing. Our spectators will be down on the football field. We’ve rented chairs and they’ll be 6 feet apart,” said Cache Superintendent Chad Hance.
“It will look just like a traditional graduation with the exception there won’t be any kids there. There’ll be a slide and we’ve allowed them personalize a message for their parents and list some of their achievements in high school,” said Duncan High School Principal Wade Hampton.
In Cache, Hance said they have heard a few concerns regarding the event but feel if everyone works together the event can run smoothly.
"Were asking all of our spectators and parents to have some personal responsibility. Practice social distancing, wash your hands, if you’re not feeling well or have symptoms, we’re encouraging you to watch online,” Hance said.
In Duncan, Hampton said they looked into the possibility of doing an in-person ceremony at Halliburton Stadium, but the idea simply wouldn’t have worked for them.
"With social distancing protocols in place, we could put probably no more than 500 people in that stadium which is not enough to see the graduation,” Hampton said.
Regardless of how, both Hance and Hampton agree that it’s important to do something for the class of 2020.
“We’ve had several things here in Duncan over the past 12 years that impacted these kids directly. This was no different, I felt horrible for them that we’re not able to do it in person but this group of seniors is just an outstanding group of people, they’re going to be great citizens, we wanted to make sure they were honored in a special way,” Hampton said.
”I think it gives them some closure. It gives them that accomplishment of hey, we’re going to be able to walk out of here as a class here together knowing we’ve completed our school year, our high school education, our goal and we get to leave together as a group, as a class,” Hance said.
Hampton said in Duncan, they’re planning an event for later this summer where the seniors will have a chance to get back together one last time.
