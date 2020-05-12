Altus residents hand-make tassels for 2020 graduates

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of Altus residents is creating hundreds of hand-made tassels to ensure the class of 2020 has a special graduation.
Because of the pandemic, high school graduations are a little bit wonky this year. In Altus, students will follow a path around campus in their cars during the big day.
"I was disappointed with the thought that the students might not be able to have a graduation but then I heard they’re doing a drive-thru graduation. But they’re in their cars in their cap and gown, it’s not the same. So, I made these tassels they can hang on their side-view mirrors,” said Brent McKnight.
McKnight envisions the tassels hanging from the mirrors of every car come graduation day. So, he got started making the tassels by hand. Once he realized how long it would take, he headed to Facebook to ask for help.
"It’s easy to do, it just takes a long time, especially when I have to do 220 of them for the seniors,” said McKnight.
"We have to strand them all the way across the building so about 20 minutes each,” said Kaleb Payne, who helped create the tassels.
Now, the tassels are complete, and McKnight is hoping students will come pick them up before graduation day. Tuesday, the first day they became available, several students already stopped by to pick them up.
"I think it’s so sweet how much the town is supporting us. With downtown, there’s a bunch of pictures of seniors. Some of the banks have pictures of the seniors on their little screens. It’s just beautiful how the town is coming together to support us,” said graduating Altus High School Senior Natalie Chapa.
If you’re an Altus High School senior, you can go pick up your free tassel from Town and Country Bowling alley any day after 3 p.m. You can go here for more information about the Altus High School graduation.
