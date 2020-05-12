Elgin woman’s identity used in fraudulent unemployment claim

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thousands of Oklahomans have filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, relying on that money to get by. While the state has been sending out those funds to people in need as quickly as possible, others are taking advantage of this unprecedented time.
Adriana Dye said she was notified by her office manager at Elgin Public Schools last week that someone was trying to use her name to file for unemployment, and to make things worse, the claim was filed locally.
“The funny thing is that they applied in Lawton,” said Dye. “So, it has to be someone around, either in Elgin, and I’m just like, do they know me personally?”
Dye said the news came as a shock, as she is a teacher and still collects a check, therefore not needing to file.
“I did have to contact the state, obviously, and let them know,” said Dye. “But yeah, it was pretty crazy."
But Dye is not alone. Brooke Arbeitman, public information officer for OSBI, said these fraudulent claims are running rampant through the state.
“I don’t even know if you can begin to speculate on the number," said Arbeitman. "I mean, we’ve heard from so many citizens and businesses in rural areas, in large metropolitan areas. I mean, it’s happening to the employees, the employers. These people are targeting thousands and thousands of people.”
OSBI has created a task force to combat these crimes.
“Our analysts are working to pinpoint URLs and track down actual locations where we think this is happening so that our agents can talk to those people and determine if they’re committing crimes," said Arbeitman.
The Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration for the state of Oklahoma, David Ostrowe, said these crimes are partially due to the state unemployment offices being closed during the pandemic.
“They used to have a requirement of you coming into the office with your ID. We used to have a requirement of a one week waiting period before you could even fund because we wanted to check with your employer and dispute it," said Ostrowe. "Again, during the pandemic, in getting money out to people as fast as possible those rules were suspended and that opened the door for some of this activity.”
Ostrowe said if you think you have encountered fraud, email fraud@oesc.state.ok.us with a picture of the document and they will immediately flag the file.
You are also encouraged to fill out the OAG Unemployment Fraud Form on the Attorney General’s website if you think you are a victim.
