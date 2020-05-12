LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day due to the likely significant severe storms that will roll through Texoma. Storms will begin to develop around 3pm in the Texas panhandle and quickly move east. The initial cells that develop will hold a slightly higher tornado potential. As isolated cells merge and become a cluster, the tornado threat will drop, and then wind becomes the primary concern along with up to baseball sized hail. Storms will stick around Texoma through midnight.