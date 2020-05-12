LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day due to the likely significant severe storms that will roll through Texoma. Storms will begin to develop around 3pm in the Texas panhandle and quickly move east. The initial cells that develop will hold a slightly higher tornado potential. As isolated cells merge and become a cluster, the tornado threat will drop, and then wind becomes the primary concern along with up to baseball sized hail. Storms will stick around Texoma through midnight.
Thursday afternoon storm activity will remain low and isolated. There is a marginal risk that a few could be on the strong to severe side. Most will stay dry all throughout Thursday. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 80s.
Friday evening into Saturday another line of showers and storms will roll through Texoma. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. We will begin to wrap the storm activity up Saturday morning, and then isolated storm chances will round out the weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Monday and Tuesday next week we will dry out and get a little sunshine to return along with temperatures in the mid 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.