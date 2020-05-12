Wednesday morning, rain will clear out and we’re looking to remain dry through most of the afternoon. A dryline will form in the Texas panhandle and slide east. During this time, we’ll see breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph that’ll draw a lot of warm/ heat into our region. Highs by tomorrow afternoon will rise into the low 80s. Adding together, heat/ warmth & the dryline.. this’ll spark a few storms. As those storms move into Texoma there will be upscale growth. Storms will be capable of producing very large hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two. We have deemed Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. There is a level 3 enhanced risk that a few of those storms could be strong to severe as well. The main threats will be tennis ball to baseball sized hail and wind gusts up to 80mph.