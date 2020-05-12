LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A cool and stable airmass will begin to settle over Oklahoma and north Texas today, resulting in widespread cloudiness and low end precipitation chances all day. Highs are going to be in the low 60s north, mid 60s along the RR and upper 70s towards the south. Expect these rain showers to stick without throughout the morning but they will begin to slowly taper off by lunchtime. With that being said, a few isolated storms could spark during the afternoon and evening along the Red River in west central Texoma. There is a level 1 marginal risk that a few of those storms could be strong to severe as well. The main threats will be quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph.
Wednesday morning, rain will clear out and we’re looking to remain dry through most of the afternoon. A dryline will form in the Texas panhandle and slide east. During this time, we’ll see breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph that’ll draw a lot of warm/ heat into our region. Highs by tomorrow afternoon will rise into the low 80s. Adding together, heat/ warmth & the dryline.. this’ll spark a few storms. As those storms move into Texoma there will be upscale growth. Storms will be capable of producing very large hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two. We have deemed Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. There is a level 3 enhanced risk that a few of those storms could be strong to severe as well. The main threats will be tennis ball to baseball sized hail and wind gusts up to 80mph.
Thursday and Friday isolated rain and storm chances will remain in the forecast with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Thursday is now under a level one, marginal risk for strong to severe storms. This weekend rain showers and thunderstorms will be on the downward trend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.