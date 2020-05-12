LATS releases new app

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - LATS has launched a new app to help make it easier for riders to track buses in Lawton.
LATS General Manager, Ryan Landers is thrilled for the release of the app. He said his team worked well over a year to get this app up and running.
“This is going to be huge step forward for the customers. We don’t have a lot of passenger amenities and so this will allow them to not have to wait at a bus stop for 15 to 20 minutes in the pouring rain or the 100 degree heat. This will allow them to have a lot more flexibility with the transit system now," said Landers.
Landers said they are working with Google transit to add another feature to the app. That will allow riders to type in a exact location they’re wanting to get to and it’ll give directions on how to get there.
“It will give you exactly what you need to do, you need to walk out to this location, wait for this particular bus at this particular time and it’ll show you what bus you want to take and how to actually get there," said Landers.
Tony Hansley with LATS said they sometimes get a high volume of calls and have to contact drivers to get their location with the app they don’t have to do that anymore.
“We’ve been using it to track our bus drivers to make sure that they are where they need be at and we can also relate that to the customers over the phone," said Hansley
And using the app is easy, plus it’s free to download on to a Iphone or andriod.
“We’ve put stickers on the buses and posters with a QR code so if you have a scan code reader on your phone as like an app you can use that to scan in and get the app on your phone," said Hansley.
