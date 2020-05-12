Lawton City Council to discuss public safety facility and Freedom Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton will meet remotely for their regular city council meeting Tuesday night.
At the meeting, they’re going to decide whether or not they want to approve a change order for the Public Safety Facility that’s being built. The item says crews came across some minor adjustments at the facility.
The change order request would extend the contract by 40 days, and would require just over $50,000 dollars from the project’s contingency fund. That would push the completion date back to July 5th.
The council will also talk about whether or not the city should host the Annual Lawton Fort Sill Freeedom Festival this year. Right now, it’s supposed to happen on June 27th. But, due to the coronavirus, they don’t know if they should still have it. Budget concerns and public safety are two of the reasons why they want to talk about it.
And finally, council will talk about COVID-19 and how it pertains to the City of Lawton. They’ll talk about any possible changes to the proclamation.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 tonight.
You can watch the meeting on the city’s Facebook page.
