Lawton home destroyed by early Tuesday morning fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A fire destroyed a home in Lawton early Tuesday morning.
According to witnesses, the fire started around 1:30 this morning in the 900 Block of Bob White road.
Which is on the Northeast side of the city.
Witnesses on scene also say that the owner of the home made it out safely.
However, an official with the Lawton Fire Department tells us the home is a total loss, including the car that was in the garage.
As for what started the fire, that is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.