Lawton Public Library preparing to reopen this week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public Library is getting set to open up after being closed for two months due to COVID-19.
Library lovers will be able to binge on books again starting May 15 at 9 a.m.
There are going to be some changes to keep the safety of visitors their number one priority including limiting the number of people inside and reducing the number of people allowed inside the computer lab. A full list of new guidelines is below.
• The library will have limited services and customer occupancy will be limited to 20 people at a time. Group gatherings are not allowed at this time; the children’s play area will not be available.
• The computer lab will be open at half capacity, and in accordance with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
• The branch library is slated to open on Tuesday, June 2. Details will be branch restrictions will be given at that time.
• We have installed sneeze guards, we are wiping down books, we recommend everyone to wear face masks, and we are social distancing.
• Customers are still encouraged to use curbside pickup.
• Books checked out before May 7 aren’t due until August 1 but the book drop is open for you to return items at your convenience. Books checked out on May 8 or later have normal due dates. There are no late fees on any item checked out.
• Staff are happy to help you get a library card over the phone so you have access to OverDrive, Hoopla and more!
The main library is open 9 am to 8 pm on Monday through Wednesday and 9 am to 6 pm on Thursday through Saturday. Call 580-581-3450 extension 3 or visit lawtonok.gov/departments/library for more details.
