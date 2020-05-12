STATE UPDATE: Comanche Co. sees spike in cases, two new deaths in SWOK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Two new deaths connected to COVID-19 have been reported in Southwest Oklahoma.
Greer and Tillman counties reported one new death a piece, both were over the age of 65, one male and one female. The death is the first in Tillman County. Greer County’s numbers now stand at seven.
The deaths were part of five new reported on Tuesday morning, one in the past 24 hours and the others occurred between April 30 and May 9.
On Tuesday morning, Comanche County showed 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Department of Health for information on the spike in confirmed cases.
Other counties, including Grady, Greer, Caddo and Jackson counties, also showed small increases in number of cases
Confirmed cases grew by 119 to 4,732 and deaths now stand at 278.
The state also saw more recoveries than new cases reported on Tuesday morning. The number of recoveries now stands at 3,423.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
