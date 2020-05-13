106 active COVID-19 cases reported at CCDC following facility-wide testing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s been a week since the health department reported 30 COVID-19 cases from the Comanche County Detention Center.
That number has now more than tripled, to 106 active cases between inmates and staff, who are quarantined at home.
With more than 60 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last two days reported in CC, Health Department Director Brandie Combs says it's directly related to the outbreak at CCDC, after testing 321 inmates.
"We have 92 positive among the inmates, and 161 negatives. We tested 65 employees, we had 16 positive, two have recovered, so we are monitoring 14," said Regional Health Department Director Brandie Combs.
Combs said the final fifty test results should arrive soon.
Now inside the facility, jail administrator William Hobbs said receiving word on around 30 new cases two days in row is a logistics nightmare.
“We are trying to get as many people housed together, separate the positives and the negatives as best we can,” said Jail Administrator William Hobbs.
It's more than just positive or negative. Hobbs said the new living situation for each inmate takes precise planning.
"It's a slow process because we have to get some history on them. We can't just throw them into a cell and say here you go. Someone's life could be in danger," said Hobbs.
With some of these results taking almost a week to get back, including 50 still unconfirmed, Hobbs is concerned about exposure before they knew whether or to not to isolate.
"We don't have any way of knowing if they are negative or positive. If they are around a positive now, or before, it's more than likely they will end up a positive," said Hobbs.
"We tested them on Thursday, Friday of last week and are just getting the results. Which means those who have tested positive have exposed other inmates," said Combs.
CCDC, Health Department are working on a plan with CCMH to make sure help and resources are available in case this outbreak end ups with needed hospitalizations.
Hobbs said since the initial testing took place, they have brought in twelve new inmates.
Currently they are working with the health department to get them tested shortly.
