Authorities say 2 Oklahoma deaths tied to counterfeit drugs
May 13, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 11:39 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two recent deaths in Oklahoma are believed to be the result of counterfeit oxycodone, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Both deaths were Sunday in Oklahoma County and pills, which later tested positive for fentanyl, were found inside the home of one of the victims, said OBN spokesman Mark Woodward.

“The pills were blue in color and stamped to look like 30 milligram Oxycodone. Side-by-side, it would be hard for anyone to tell the difference,” Woodward said. “We are concerned there are more of these pills circulating the streets and we could see additional overdose victims.”

Woodward said a person of interest is being questioned in the case and is cooperating with OBN investigators.

Oxycodone is a prescription opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and a powerful pain reliever up to more than 100 times more potent than morphine that is typically give to patients with advanced cancer, the CDC said.