Council votes to cancel 2020 Freedom Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council members have decided to cancel this year's Freedom Festival.
It was scheduled for June 27th.
Council decided instead of trying to put on a smaller event this year, they would rather go all out next year.
Enforcing limits on crowds, and making sure the event is safe for vulnerable populations were also part of their reasoning.
Luckily, the city learned that the funds they have paid out, including the fireworks, stage and light shows will all carry over.
This will play a big role in what they can accomplish next year, as they expect to have less money due to the shortfalls caused by COVID-19.
Council also decided to cancel this year’s Juneteeth Event.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.