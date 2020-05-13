First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day

We’ll get to that in just one moment but to kick off this Wednesday we are dealing with reduced visibility. A dense fog advisory is in place for those in Comanche, Stephens, Kiowa, Greer, Childress, Cottle, King, Caddo & Grady counties until 10AM. Visibility in some places across the viewing area is less than a mile. So if you must venture out this morning, take some extra precautions. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination, plenty of distance to the car in front of you as well as using your low beam headlights.