First Alert Forecast: Today is a First Alert Weather Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Today has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day due to the high probability of seeing significant storms that’ll roll through Texoma later on.
We’ll get to that in just one moment but to kick off this Wednesday we are dealing with reduced visibility. A dense fog advisory is in place for those in Comanche, Stephens, Kiowa, Greer, Childress, Cottle, King, Caddo & Grady counties until 10AM. Visibility in some places across the viewing area is less than a mile. So if you must venture out this morning, take some extra precautions. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination, plenty of distance to the car in front of you as well as using your low beam headlights.
Now back to the severe weather. All storms will develop around 3PM in the Texas panhandle and quickly move east. Any initial forming cells will have a better structure and support tornado conditions a bit higher and holds a slightly higher tornado potential. As isolated cells merge and become a cluster, the tornado threat will drop, and then wind becomes the primary concern along with up to baseball sized hail as they move into the I-44 corridor. Storms will stick around Texoma through midnight.
Thursday afternoon storm activity will remain low and isolated. There is a marginal risk that a few could be on the strong to severe side. Most will stay dry all throughout Thursday. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 80s.
Friday evening into Saturday another line of showers and storms will roll through Texoma. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. We will begin to wrap the storm activity up Saturday morning, and then isolated storm chances will round out the weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Monday and Tuesday next week we will dry out and get a little sunshine to return along with temperatures in the mid 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
