LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day as severe weather is likely this afternoon and evening. Storms will develop out to the west around 4pm. These will move east and merge into a line segment. As the line moves east almost all of Texoma will be impacted. Wind gusts ranging from 60-80mph and hail up to the size of baseballs will be the biggest threats. An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out, especially with the first storms that develop west.