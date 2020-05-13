LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day as severe weather is likely this afternoon and evening. Storms will develop out to the west around 4pm. These will move east and merge into a line segment. As the line moves east almost all of Texoma will be impacted. Wind gusts ranging from 60-80mph and hail up to the size of baseballs will be the biggest threats. An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out, especially with the first storms that develop west.
The severe weather should clear Texoma by 11-midnight. We will stay dry throughout most of Thursday morning and afternoon. Later in the evening a few isolated storms may develop, but have an overall low chance of being severe. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Friday evening into Saturday morning another line of storms will develop out to the west and move east. This line will pose a low severe threat, primarily for wind and hail.
Saturday, a low will develop over eastern Texas and bringing wrap around rain showers into our eastern and southeastern Texoma counties. Showers and storms should clear out by Saturday evening.
We have dropped the rain chances on Sunday, and are leaving them out through Wednesday. Temperatures from Sunday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
