Lawton City Council to re-allocate CIP funding to help local businesses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council met from their homes, as they held their first regular meeting completely virtual.
To kick off the COVID-19 discussion, council decided to transfer 250-thousand dollars from the recently voted on CIP, with hopes of getting 250-thousand dollars more in matching funds to help local businesses.
"If we don't do something to help those small businesses, we will see a downturn in the mom and pop businesses, the small businesses in this city. God forbid they would all close," said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
The plan calls for the money to be transferred from the industrial development portion of the CIP, which was allocated 29 million to start.
"That industrial money, we looked it as creating jobs, and I think in the same manner right now this is kind of doing the same thing," said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren.
Council did spend time discussing whether or not they themselves could benefit from This, as many council members are also small business owners.
"Any member of the council, or any board commission shall abstain from voting on any matter in which he has a personal financial interest," said Interim City Attorney Timothy Wilson.
"If you vote on this you have disqualified yourself from partaking in it, and my personal opinion is that that's a cost of public service," said Mayor Stan Booker.
The only council member who did choose to abstain was Ward 6 councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
"Any small business could benefit from this, That's not how I took the reg at all. We shouldn't be able to move around the CIP money so easily," said Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
Finally, City Manager Michael Cleghorn will be directing staff to search for any federal grants related to COVID-19, to provide further assistance to the city.
As far as the grants for local businesses, Burk said with it being passed... 250-thousand dollars is available, and they are still working on finding the matching funds.
The city is still working on a website for businesses to apply, you can expect an update later in the week.
