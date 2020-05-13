Lawton neighborhood ready for abandoned homes to be tore down

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a number of arsons that have happened over the past year in one specific neighborhood.
This Lawton neighborhood has been dealing with consistent fires for more than a year.
“We’ve had since the beginning of April last year we’ve had eight structure fires and we’ve had four on the 1400 block of I," said Assistant Fire Marshall, Health Want.
I knocked on several doors and spoke to residents in the neighborhood. They said they look forward to have these abandoned homes knocked down in hopes of ending these fires.
“The neighborhood services has been a vital asset to us and our department eradicate some of these vacant structure throughout the city. We’ve been in contact with them over the 1200 block of I," said Want.
Want said things have been on hold because of the restrictions caused by the Coronavirus. However, they are still working to prevent the fires in that neighborhood.
“Some other guys from the station just as well of myself are going through the area of I and then surrounding neighborhoods to put up flyers. Trying to get more information and get the community’s help,” said Want.
Want said they aren’t going to be able to get these cases solved without the residents in the area coming forward with information.
