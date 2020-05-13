STATE UPDATE: No new state deaths, 33 new confirmations in Comanche County

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - No new deaths were reported across the state on Wednesday morning. Confirmed cases increased by 120.
“For the second time this month, OSDH has received no reports of COVID-19 related deaths within a 24-hour period,” said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. “While this is a very hopeful development, OSDH is in the midst of rapidly expanding our contact tracing efforts to ensure Oklahoma can continue its significant progress to minimize the presence of COVID-19. As Commissioner, our agency’s top priority is to build and maintain a trusted partnership with the public so that, together, we can continue to conquer this novel virus through proper quarantine efforts, robust testing, and personal responsibility.”
The number of recoveries grew by 136 with 3,559 total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Comanche County continues to have substantial growth in confirmed cases with 33 of the 120 new cases in the state happening in Comanche County. The new cases continue to be connected to the Comanche County Detention Center as all inmates and staff members are tested and their results are reported.
As of Wednesday morning, 86 of the 184 cases in Comanche County have recovered.
Caddo, Grady and Tillman counties also added new cases. Greer County is showing an almost complete recovery in numbers after being the first hotspot in Southwest Oklahoma.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
