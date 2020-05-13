Texoma nonprofit seeks hardworking hands for work on Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The coronavirus has impacted many businesses in our area, from having to temporarily close up shop, to figuring out staffing. Texoma nonprofit, Work Services Corporation, is experiencing just that: They need people to apply for their summer openings on Fort Sill.
Work Services Corporation helps individuals with disabilities secure employment, and right now they are in need of hardworking hands on Post.
Currently, just 45 employees maintain over 3,500 acres on Fort Sill. From landscaping to lawn mowing, the crews do it all.
“Hard workers, you know, and someone that has a disability, you know, we put them to work and give them a chance out here,” said Jeff Seacrest, project manager at WSC.
The nonprofit values quality, which is why they provide equipment or technology that can accommodate the crews and empower them to continue to advance their careers.
“We want people to realize that an exceptional product is the goal of any company, no matter how it’s produced or who’s producing it," said Rob Propp, VP of human resources at WSC. "When we can recognize our staff and employees can see in the community, hey, this is an excellent product, they can show and take pride in that.”
Propp said the coronavirus has inconvenienced their hiring plans, as their applications are low, but he maintains that the work is there.
“We are deemed essential services by the federal government,” said Propp. “So here in this process our employees have continued to work and fulfill this contract.”
Seacrest said the work could even lead to further opportunities.
“It’s just a good summer job for people, and the ones, you know, that show up and make good hands, wants a full time job when I have a full time slot come open, they’re the first offered for it," said Seacrest. "So I mean, it could end up full time for them if they like it.”
If you are interested in the position, you can apply on their website, www.workservicescorp.com under the careers tab.
