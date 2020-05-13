Three arrested in Altus on drug related charges

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Three men are behind bars on drug charges in Jackson County.
Altus police say they, along with the Drug and Violent Crimes Force, executed a search warrant at a home.
In the home, they found a firearm, marijuana plants and what officers believed to be heroin.
Antonio Lopez, Jason Banda and Greggory Lopez were arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute while Banda also faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle from Texas.
