Cotton Co. Sheriff Department searching for man connected to Temple stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Cotton County Sheriff's Department is looking to question a man after another man was stabbed in Temple.
Sheriff Tim King said it happened Tuesday in Temple.
He said they want to talk with 66-year-old Mitchell Dee Cave.
He was possibly driving a 2014 White Ford 350 pickup with Oklahoma tag H-P-Q-4-7-2
King said the victim has undergone surgery and is expected to recover.
Contact the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.
