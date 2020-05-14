Duncan church says child reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A local church says one of their daycare students has tested positive for COVID-19.
The First Baptist Church in Duncan posted on their Facebook page that they had been made aware of the positive test by the Stephens County Health Department.
They said the child has not been in the daycare this week and they are working with the health department to contact parents of kids who may have come in contact with the patient.
The Stephens County Health Department has not released any other information about the situation.
Stephens County has not reported any additional cases for many days. Their officials numbers show they have had 22 total cases, with 21 recoveries and one death from the virus.
