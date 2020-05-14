LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This evening quiet weather is expected for most of us, but an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out in far northwestern Texoma. Tomorrow afternoon will be our next chance for a few strong to severe storms. Around 5pm isolated storms will develop in western and central Texoma bringing a threat for all modes of severe weather. These storms will move east southeast through the evening hours and finally clear out around midnight. A few lingering showers and lower end thunderstorms could impact our far southeastern counties into the early morning hours. Saturday afternoon most will stay dry, but a few isolated showers are possible. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 80s.
Sunday afternoon will stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s.
Monday and Tuesday next week temperatures will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be light out of the south at 5-15mph.
Wednesday and Thursday temperatures jump into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. We will stay dry through most of next week, and possibly into the weekend as well.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
