LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This evening quiet weather is expected for most of us, but an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out in far northwestern Texoma. Tomorrow afternoon will be our next chance for a few strong to severe storms. Around 5pm isolated storms will develop in western and central Texoma bringing a threat for all modes of severe weather. These storms will move east southeast through the evening hours and finally clear out around midnight. A few lingering showers and lower end thunderstorms could impact our far southeastern counties into the early morning hours. Saturday afternoon most will stay dry, but a few isolated showers are possible. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 80s.