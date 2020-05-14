First alert Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
All showers and storms have moved out of the viewing area. We’ll remain dry and mostly cloudy throughout the morning. Later this afternoon, clouds will slowly taper off and we’re trending partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Expect breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph. Later this evening a few isolated storms may develop but in general that threat remains very low and most will likely stay dry.
During the day tomorrow, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. Friday evening into Saturday morning another line of storms will develop out to the west and move east. This line will pose a low severe threat, primarily for wind and hail.
Saturday, a low will develop over eastern Texas and bringing wrap around rain showers into our eastern and southeastern Texoma counties. Showers and storms should clear out by Saturday evening.
We have dropped the rain chances on Sunday, and are leaving them out through Wednesday. Temperatures from Sunday through Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.