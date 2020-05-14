Hotter’N Hell Hundred switches to virtual event

Cyclists and runners who have not already registered for the 2020 HHH may start signing up for the VIRTUAL HHH activities at www.hh100.org/sign-up starting at noon Friday, May 15. They may register for the Endurance Ride, the Mountain Bike Races, the Trail Runs and/or the Grava Del Fuego gravel grind. All participants will receive shirts and medals and are encouraged to submit pictures of themselves - after they’ve completed their events - to the hh100.org website or the HHH Facebook social media pages.