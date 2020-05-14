Lawton family setting up stage, will hold own graduation ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Graduation is going to very different this year, but one Lawton family is pulling out all the stops to make sure their loved one gets that special moment of walking across the stage to get her diploma.
"This is a time in these high school kids life that’s very important, they only get a chance to do this one time in life to walk across a stage at their high school graduation,” said Carl Smith.
Eisenhower student Taisha Williams is set to graduate next week, an event her grandparents Carl and Connie Smith were very excited to see.
"For us grandparents, being our first grandchild that’s walking across the stage, it’s special for us also. We’ve been looking forward to when our first grandchild walks across the stage,” Carl said.
"It’s disappointing but we just believe everything happens for a reason,” Connie said.
Williams will graduate virtually with the rest of her class, but her family wanted to give her the best experience they could. So, they’re borrowing a stage from their church and holding their own graduation at home.
"We called and made arrangements to pick up that stage and take it out to the house and build it up and set it up so she’ll be able to walk across a stage,” Carl said.
The family is making the event as close to a normal graduation as possible, including making personalized graduation programs to give to family and friends who will be coming to the event, while maintaining social distancing of course.
"We’re going to have her dressed and walking down the aisle, we’re going to play the music and she’s going to walk down the aisle. I think it will be worth the time,” Connie said.
They’re also going to have loved ones in their cars watching the event, clapping and honking horns to celebrate.
