LPD arrest man accused of shooting at police officers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man accused of shooting at police officers has been arrested.
Police said an officer was responding to a call on Monday when they heard a loud “pop” noise.
They said the sound came from 28-year-old Andrew Villegas, who was pointing a rifle in the officer’s direction.
He drew his own weapon in response, causing Villegas to run into his home.
Police gave chase into the house and arrested Villegas -- at which point they found the rifle he was pointing, a high-powered B-B Gun.
Villegas was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon -- along with city warrants on public intoxication and embezzlement.
He’s being held on a 15-thousand dollar bond.
