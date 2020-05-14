LPD arrest man accused of shooting at police officers

LPD make arrest following man supposedly aiming his firearm at officers (Source: KSWO)
By Kyle Payne | May 14, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 9:35 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man accused of shooting at police officers has been arrested.

Police said an officer was responding to a call on Monday when they heard a loud “pop” noise.

They said the sound came from 28-year-old Andrew Villegas, who was pointing a rifle in the officer’s direction.

He drew his own weapon in response, causing Villegas to run into his home.

Police gave chase into the house and arrested Villegas -- at which point they found the rifle he was pointing, a high-powered B-B Gun.

Villegas was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon -- along with city warrants on public intoxication and embezzlement.

He’s being held on a 15-thousand dollar bond.

