Porch pirate caught on camera, problem persists around Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man said he’s been dealing with porch pirates stealing his packages for over a year now.
The porch pirate victim, who doesn’t want to be identified, said thieves are becoming braver, stealing packages off of porches whether people are home or not.
“I’ve had seven stolen in the last year. After I got five stolen I got a Ring door bell so I’ve caught the last two," said the victim.
He said to make it worse they’re doing it in broad daylight. One video shows a package being stolen just six minutes after it was dropped off. He hopes the video will help Lawton police catch the people who are doing it.
“It’s makes me feel violated. It’s not really the stuff they took, it’s the way they did it or the way they’re doing it. It makes me mad," said the victim.
In addition of the Ring door bell, he’s working on other ways to to prevent his packages from being stolen.
“One of my family members are going to put me a box out on the porch and bolt it to the porch. The box is unlocked and soon as they put the package in there they can lock it up so that’ll keep it safe," he said.
Sergeant Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said there are several thing you can do to reduce your risk of having a package stolen.
“If you aren’t able to be home make sure you are able to contact the store if it’s FedEx or UPS or whoever it may be and see if they can keep you package at the store. That way you can get it when you get off or while your out and about," said Jenkins.
Jenkins said LPD wants to know about any package being stolen so they can get these porch pirates off the streets.
