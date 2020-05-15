Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation gives grant money to 131 Stephens Co. businesses

"What we have dumped into Stephens County in the last month is about $600,000. Between what we did with the food bank and what we’re doing with the business community. We’re trying to make an impact. Those are dollars that are not sales tax dollars, those are dollars we’ve been able to collect and hold on behalf of DAEDF and what we’ve been able to do over these years,” said Lyle Roggow, President of the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation.