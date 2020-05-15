Duncan nurse volunteering in NYC in support of fellow healthcare workers

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - On April 18th, after many hours of discussion with her family, boss and church, Registered Nurse Brett Locke landed in NYC to volunteer at a local hospital.
“My first night was on the Covid side of the emergency department. I was scared.”
Being her first time in the big apple, Locke said it was the polar opposite of what everyone expects, with empty streets and sidewalks.
“A lot of the people I saw were actually nurses, PA’s that were here for the same reason,” said Locke.
After a few days on the job, she moved to the ICU, and has been working 12 hour days, for more than a week at a time directly with some of the sickest people in America.
“They are really sick, they are fighting for their lives. Literally fighting for their lives,” said Locke.
The doctor she works for in Duncan, Dr. Che Miller said his entire team is in awe of her bravery, and deciding to let her go wasn’t even a question.
He also promised her job back when she returns.
“I think she saw a group of people that needed help, a group who was hurting. She wanted to roll up her sleeves and get to it,” said Dr. Che Miller, with Duncan Regional.
And the group Dr. Miller is referring to is partly the patients, but really it's Locke's fellow nurses.
Locke said in her hospital, there are more volunteers than staffed nurses.
“I am working with some of the most amazing nurses I have ever met. It’s gotta be tough if one day we just don’t show up. They still need us,” said Locke.
Locke plans to continue her journey in NYC until the end of May, before returning back home to her family in Duncan.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.